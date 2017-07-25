× The Carry Out 7-24-17: “The White Sox were coming in losers of the last 9 and the Cubs winners of 8 of the last 9 so naturally the White Sox won”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the busy day in Washington D.C. and the ongoing healthcare debate, Governor Rauner calling lawmakers back to Springfield for a school-funding special session, the rains this weekend exacerbating the flooding in northern Illinois, the Cubs losing to the White Sox in the first game of the Crosstown Cup series, Derrick Rose signing with the Cleveland Cavs, Kyrie Irving possibly going to Minnesota to play with Jimmy Butler, the Bears getting back to work in Bourbonnais and a Milwaukee company offering to implant microchips in its employees.

