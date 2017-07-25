× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Roomba wants your data!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about robotic vacuum cleaners, the Roomba company wanting to sell your data, how companies use your data, and much more.

