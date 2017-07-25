Steve & Johnnie’s Video Road Test: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium FWD

Already one of the top-selling vehicles in the United States, for 2017, the Ford Escape has been given a number of updates. To check out what we thought and see what you think about the 2017 Escape just take a look at our Video Road Test.

For 20 plus years our Radio Road Test was a weekly feature on our show. We’re proud to be long-time members of the Midwest Automotive Media Association. Now, we’re bringing another edition of our VIDEO Road Test to cyberspace. For more information on the cars we review, check out what our friends at Consumer Guide Automotive have to say on their Daily Drive website (http://cgdailydrive.com/).