Steve Cochran Full Show 07.25.17: A Better Deal

We kicked off our day with a visit from Coach Fitz, who is so fired up about this 2017-18 season. We met an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week,’ Daisy G. and Allstate agent Francis Wright. Gubernatorial hopeful, Chris Kennedy, talks gun control in Chicago. Dean checks in after his trip from Detroit. Lynda Schuster and Carmen Ashe both joined us too to discuss their respective books and what it’s like to be women in their field.