Shedd Marine Biologist, Alex Rose: Shark Week!

Alex Rose is, at age 30, a marine biologist, underwater photographer, editor of 2 ocean magazines, PADI Divemaster, Explorers Club Fellow, and Presentation Diver in the Caribbean Reef Habitat at Shedd Aquarium (for past 7 years). She joins Bill and Wendy in the studio, and they talk about Michael Phelps swimming against a shark (kind of), our curiosity with sharks, myths surrounding these awesome creatures, and so much more!

