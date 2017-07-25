× Sam Panayotovich: “A lot of crazy stuff happens when the Cubs and Sox get together”

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to break down the first two games of the Crosstown Cup including today’s pitching performance by Carlos Rodon, John Lackey hitting three hitters in an inning, the clutch home run from Willson Contreras and the rumors circulating about Justin Verlander coming to the Cubs. Sam and Justin also talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers signing former Chicago Bulls MVP Derrick Rose, the Bears training camp getting underway and Jay Cutler broadcasting the Bears season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

