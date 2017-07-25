× Riot Fest is getting into the restaurant business with Riot Feast

Creator Derek Berry joins Justin to tell us about the new Riot Feast pop-up restaurant in Wicker Park. Derek talks about how this pop-up differs from his previous pop-up, Saved by the Max, how they “punk rocked” Saved by the Max, the challenge of coming up with a brand new concept for Riot Feast, dealing with the unpredictability of the restaurant business, the importance of creating photo opportunities at the pop-up and what they plan to do next.

