× Project Onward: Providing People with Disabilities a Place to Create and Sell Their Art

Project Onward is an organization that gives individuals with mental and developmental disabilities the studio space and materials to create and then sell their art. Find out more about this great group and their upcoming fundraiser involving Illinois landmarks when development consultant Sandra Tanzer joins Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)