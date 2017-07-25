× Poet and activist Luis Rodriguez: “The lost causes are the only causes worth fighting”

The great poet, author, politician and activist Luis Rodriguez (the official Poet Laureate of Los Angeles from 2014-2016) joins Justin to discuss his distinguished career, being part of the slam poetry scene in Chicago during the 80’s, searching for authenticity in his writing, dedicating his life to helping kids and giving a voice to the voiceless, how he is able to connect with young people, his effort to try and get gang members to rethink their lives, the importance of giving people the resources they need to become successful, how we can overcome stereotypes, why we need to change the narrative about young people of color and his appearance at this weekend’s Second Annual Chicago Poetry Block Party.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio