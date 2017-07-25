In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford embarked on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems on its own power for the first time Saturday, April 8, 2017, from Newport News, Va. The first of the Navy's new class of aircraft carriers will spend several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via AP)
Navy Lt. Commander Katie Cerezo on the new USS Gerald R. Ford: 20-story ladder walls, 24-year-old sailors and an electromagnetic aircraft launch system
From its advanced weapons elevators, to its convenient berthing areas, Navy Lt. Commander Katie Cerezo describes the new US aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford to John.