Maurice Brown melds musical styles in 'The Mood': "There's no shortcuts to playing real music, authentic music in a genre"

Grammy Award winning jazz producer, composer and trumpet player Maurice ‘Mobetta’ Brown joins Dave Hoekstra to preview his upcoming release party and show for his album The Mood, which hits Chicago this Friday 7/28 at Martyrs’ (3855 N. Lincoln Ave.) with guests Talib Kweli, J. Ivy and Chris Turner. Brown and his band set the Allstate Showcase Studio ablaze with some live tracks and he talks about his path from Harvey to New Orleans where he came across a trumpet owned by Miles Davis, hitting New York City after Hurricane Katrina where he took his arranging and production to the next level, striking gold with Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, and much more.