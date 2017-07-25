× How to get your pooch into West Town’s epic dog parade

WEST TOWN — The deadline to register your dog for this Saturday’s first ever West Town dog parade is Tuesday, according to organizers from the Smith Park Advisory Council who’re encouraging folks to strut their “community-wide pet pride.”

Fill out this form to register your dog for the parade, and then take a photo of the completed form or scan and email it to westtowndogparade@gmail. Participation is free.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, the 1.1-mile parade route starts at 1800 W. Rice St. in East Village’s Commercial Park and ends at 650 N. Campbell Ave. in West Town’s Smith Park.