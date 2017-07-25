× Gemini Builds It CEO Courtney Wright is re-energizing manufacturing in Illinois

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Gemini Builds It! owner and CEO Courtney Wright about why she decided to purchase Gemini Builds It! (formerly known as Gemini Moulding), making the decision to start fresh when she first took over, what type of customer the company attracts, the challenge of identifying talent, her passion for bringing manufacturing back to the United States, the goal of creating a quality product, the importance of being known as a Chicago area business, what goes into motivating employees and sharing her vision and the goal of making manufacturing cool again.

