× Game show host John Henson is doing the one thing that everyone wants him to do

The great television host John Henson (E’s “Talk Soup,” ABC’s “Wipeout”) joins Justin to discuss his job as host of the new game show “iWitness.” John talks about what it means to him to be a game show host, being a fan of iconic game shows like “The Match Game” and “The Newlywed Game,” how the modern game show as evolved over the years, the quality production values on “iWitness,” if we are in another “golden age” of game shows and feeling fortunate that he has a job that he can be successful doing.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio