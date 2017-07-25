× Allstate Kid of the Week: Daisy G.

Daisy G. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Daisy stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio with Allstate Agent Francis Wright to talk about WE Day. Daisy is attended DeVry Advantage Academy and is a member of the WE Youth Council. She is passionate about ending hunger and cruelty against animals. Her teacher counts on her to handle tasks that are important for the group because she trusts that they will get done with Daisy in charge! Keep up the great work, Daisy!