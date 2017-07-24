× Zoo getting new visitor center to replace gateway pavilion

LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Zoo plans to reconfigure its East Gate with a $9 million new visitor center.

The zoo unveiled plans for the visitor center at an open house Thursday in its offices at 2001 N. Clark St.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

According to Steven Thompson, the zoo’s senior vice president of capital and programmatic planning, it will replace the Gateway Pavilion, the building with the circular entryway that has greeted zoo visitors at the East Gate since 1994.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3379016/3379016_2017-07-24-173616.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3