× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/24/17: Pokemon Go Failure, Cashless Society, & Afterlife Tweeting

This past weekend the highly anticipated Pokemon Go Fest kicked off one of the first large-scale organized augmented reality meet ups in the country, but it did not go well. Steve chatted with Karis Hustad about the festival flopped along with other Chicago Inno stories out this week. Maria LaMagna shared the latest in the efforts of credit card companies trying to sideline cash in the economy, and Randi Shaffer wrapped up the weekend in social media.