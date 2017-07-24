WGN Radio Theater #200: Life With Luigi, The Green Hornet & Screen Directors Playhouse

Posted 3:36 AM, July 24, 2017, by

(L-R) Michael Gastala, Lisa Wolf and Carl Amari

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 23, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Life With Luigi: Luigi May Lose House” Starring J. Carrol Naish; (03-04-52). Next we have: “The Green Hornet: Giuseppi’s Secret” Starring Robert Hall; (11-24-46 ). For our final episode of the night we have: “Screen Directors Playhouse: Pride of Yankee” Starring Gary Cooper; (09-30-49).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre