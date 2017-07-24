× WGN Radio Theater #200: Life With Luigi, The Green Hornet & Screen Directors Playhouse

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 23, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Life With Luigi: Luigi May Lose House” Starring J. Carrol Naish; (03-04-52). Next we have: “The Green Hornet: Giuseppi’s Secret” Starring Robert Hall; (11-24-46 ). For our final episode of the night we have: “Screen Directors Playhouse: Pride of Yankee” Starring Gary Cooper; (09-30-49).

