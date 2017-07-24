× The Opening Bell 7/24/17: Influencers Who Help Make News

Getting the word out about a new business venture, or development in a particular industry can be hard, which is why public relations firms are so important. Steve sat down with one of the veterans of the Chicago PR scene, Noreen Heron (President and CEO of Heron Agency) to chat about how much the PR approach has changed over the years. Steve then checked in with Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes and Chief Executive Magazine) about the plans for a new Foxconn manufacturing plant (the Taiwanese manufacturer who creates iPhones) that could land in one of a handful of Midwestern states creating thousands of jobs for residents.