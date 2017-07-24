× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-24-17

We have a tremendous show to get the week started! On tonight’s episode of The Download, we break down the plethora of national political stories making news with the always affable Chris Varones and Dave Lundy, the new CEO of the Sun-Times Edwin Eisendrath sits down at the Big Table to discuss the future of journalism and newspapers, creator Derek Berry tells us about the new “Riot Feast” pop-up restaurant, Dave Buchen and Chris Schoen of Theater Oobleck preview the upcoming “Baudelaire in a Box” shows coming up at Constellation and we end the show in Studio 435 with a return visit from the great Chicago rock and roll band Ratboys!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio