The Dangers of A.I.: “The things you say to Siri & Alexa will eventually be used against you”

Companies like Uber are on the verge of creating autonomous cars, robots running assembly lines and now there is talk of allowing them to try court cases. It seems that the artificial intelligence age will not only end many jobs for humans but others fear our freedoms as well. Author of Our Final Invention: James Barret, explains what dangers can come from A.I. and why we should engage in this conversation now before it’s too late.

 

