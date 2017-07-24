× The Beat Full Show (7/23/17): Something’s brewing in the NL Central (It’s the Cubs)

Mark Carman and Andy Masur bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Jordan Speith wins the British Open and we gauge your interest in golf as he prepares to gun for a career Grand Slam; Doug Russell of WTMJ in Milwaukee joins the show with the pulse up North as the Brewers skid and the Cubs surge; Sports Illustrated national baseball columnist Jay Jaffe talks about re-evaluating the members in the Baseball Hall of Fame his new book, The Cooperstown Casebook; Adam Hoge checks in and the guys discuss Michael Vick advising Colin Kaepernick to cut his hair if he wants to land another NFL gig, and more.