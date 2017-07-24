× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.24.17: Don’t stare at the sun!

After a busy weekend, we are back at it! Dr. Kevin Most tells us all we need to know about sleep apnea. Joshua Green joined us to discuss his new book about Steve Bannon entitled ‘Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency.’ Beth Marchetti convinces us why we should visit Dupage County while Kris McCall from Triton College fills us in on the upcoming solar eclipse. We wrap everything up with the one and only Tom Skilling.

