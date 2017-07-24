× Orazio Buzza: Fooda

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Orazio Buzza, Founder and CEO of Fooda. Fooda is a Food tech platform that connects restaurants to people while at work. Companies and individuals join Fooda to get food brought right to their office every day. Orazio tells them how Fooda scours the streets for the best food trucks, trendy restaurants, hidden gem mom and pops, popular favorites, and dedicated caterers.

