No Coast Cinema Ep. 10 | George Romero Retrospective with Nate Waters

Tom and Conor are reunited after a 3 week separation for the 10th episode of No Coast Cinema!

On this episode, Tom and Conor are joined by No Coast’s resident horror expert, writer and director Nate Waters. Together they look back on the legendary career of George A. Romero, the godfather of the zombie genre.

The No Coast gang discuss Romero’s classic zombie flicks as well as some of his lesser known but equally fantastic films.

Plus, they do a recap of some of their favorite films of 2017 so far and share some of the biggest stories in film.

