Live from Studio 435: Ratboys

The great local band Ratboys make a return visit to Studio 435 to talk about what they’ve been up to since their last visit, their latest record, “GN,” how touring has helped their music evolve, treating the band as a business and their appearance at this weekend’s Wicker Park Festival. They also perform a few songs including, “Molly,” “Elvis is in the Freezer” and “Control.”

Video coming soon…

