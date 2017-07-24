× “Elton Jim” and Mick Kayler riff on spoiler alerts, zombies, water cooler TV shows, and “A Face In The Crowd,” and Jim and Emily Armanetti chat nicknames and the cool factor of “James”

In this 62nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and Mick Kayler go “off script” and riff on a variety of topics including spoiler alerts and the demise of water cooler TV shows, the rise of zombie popularity, “Cheese Whiz,” seeing R-rated movies as a kid, the film “A Face In The Crowd,” and who knows what else! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti talk about nicknames and how cool the name “James” is!