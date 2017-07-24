× Chicago Sun-Times CEO Edwin Eisendrath: “This is not a business for dinosaurs. This is a business for people who want to take news where it is going”

Chicago Sun-Times owner and CEO Edwin Eisendrath joins Justin to talk about a variety of issues including why he wanted to buy the Chicago Sun-Times, the challenges of owning a media company in 2017, the variety of ways that people are consuming news, what is currently working in the newspaper business, where he sees the paper going, if he sees an end to a print edition of the newspaper in the near future and how he plans to compete for readers with huge companies like Google and Facebook.

