× WGN Radio Theater #199: Duffy’s Tavern, Suspense & Nick Carter

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 22, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Duffy’s Tavern” Starring Ed Gardner and guest Fred Allen; (01-04-44). Next we have: “Suspense: The Palmer Method” Starring Ed Gardner; (04-20-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “Nick Carter: Case of the Unexpected Corpse” Starring Lon Clark; (06-13-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre