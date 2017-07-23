This is History: Chicago Fire Department Established in 1858, Kellogg’s Invents Corn Flakes, Bugs Bunny Debuts, The First Hamburger, Jimmy Hoffa Disappears, The Last Playboy Club, O.J. Simpson to be Paroled
Posted 5:22 AM, July 23, 2017, by csuknovich, Updated at 05:20AM, July 23, 2017
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears with his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, left, via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (KOLO-TV via AP, Pool)
This is History: Chicago Fire Department Established in 1858, Kellogg’s Invents Corn Flakes, Bugs Bunny Debuts, The First Hamburger, Jimmy Hoffa Disappears, The Last Playboy Club, O.J. Simpson to be Paroled
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears with his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, left, via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (KOLO-TV via AP, Pool)
The establishment of the Chicago Fire department, the invention of Corn Flakes, the debut of Bugs Bunny, Jimmy Hoffa disappears, the last Playboy Club closes and O.J. Simpsons is granted parole and the 20th anniversary of the ruling that O.J. Simpson was ordered to pay $25M to the families of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman.