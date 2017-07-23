× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show: 7/23/17

It may be summertime but a lot of the political thinking has to do with the opening of Illinois’ public schools. We’ll talk about that and more on this edition of the Sunday Spin.

As always, Rick opens the show with Dave and Sam on the latest in news and sports. Then, Rick takes us through our weekly spin through national politics, including the latest involving President Trump, as well as GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

After that, Rick speaks to Chicago Tribune city hall reporter Hal Dardick. Rick and Dardick will talk about the sticky issue of state funding for schools, the fate of Chicago Public Schools and the battle between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats over their school funding plan.

Then, Democratic state Rep. Anna Moeller of Elgin stops by the studio. She’s just been appointed to the state Community Care Program Services Task Force and has been active on the issue of the Rauner administration trying to shift some seniors who need in-home care to a new program. Listen in as Moeller explains what Rauner’s proposed cut to seniors’ in-home care could mean for eldery community and more.

For our last guest, Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Rick and Redfield talk about the latest campaign funding reports filed by the candidates and see what they tell us at this stage of the governor campaign.

