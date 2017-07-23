× The Push To Fix Illinois’ Broken Education Funding Formula

Today on the Sunday Spin, Rick speaks to Chicago Tribune city hall reporter Hal Dardick. Rick and Dardick will talk about the sticky issue of state funding for schools, the fate of Chicago Public Schools and the battle between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats over their school funding plan.

