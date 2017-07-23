In this Aug. 26, 2013 photo, a Chicago police officer watches children board a school bus at Gresham Elementary School on the first day of classes in Chicago. Illinois State Rep. Sandy Pihos R-GlenEllyn, has proposed doing away with a unique arrangement under which Chicago Public Schools received $235 million more in state grant money in a single school year than it would have if it were held to the same standard as every other district in the state. Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett said Pihos legislation deflects responsibility from the core issue Springfield must tackle to provide fair funding to every school in Illinois _ comprehensive pension reform.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
The Push To Fix Illinois’ Broken Education Funding Formula
Today on the Sunday Spin, Rick speaks to Chicago Tribune city hall reporter Hal Dardick. Rick and Dardick will talk about the sticky issue of state funding for schools, the fate of Chicago Public Schools and the battle between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats over their school funding plan.
