The Markets 7/22/14: Wall Street dips after posting two consecutive days of record highs

Orion covers a busy week on Wall Street including two days of record highs due to the strength of dot-com companies and the dip on Friday due to GE’s weak earnings. Later, Max talks about weather and its impact on crops across the country with AgriVisor Dale Durcholz. Finally, Orion closes the show in typical fashion with a close look at Agribusiness.