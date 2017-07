× The Legendary Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers: Having ‘The Time of His Life’

Music legend, Bill Medley of ‘The Righteous Brothers’, joins Dave to talk about the stories behind rock and soul’s biggest hits including ‘You Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’, ‘Unchained Melody’ and ‘The Time of My Life’, working with Bobby Hatfield, Phil Spector, Ray Charles, The Beatles, The Grammys and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Billy Joel.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3378582/3378582_2017-07-23-063722.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3