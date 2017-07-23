R. Kelly attends Z100's Jingle Ball presented by Aeropostale on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Latest On R. Kelly With Jim DeRogatis
Brian Noonan, in for Dean Richards, shares Dean’s conversation with WGN TV’S Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten along with journalist and host of Sound Opinions Jim DeRogatis about his coverage of the latest with R. Kelly and the accusations against him involving a “sex cult.”