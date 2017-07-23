× The Importance Of Preventative Care For Our Pets And Double-Defense

This week on Steve Dale’s Pet World:

Dr. Janet Donlin, Executive Vice President/CEO of American Veterinary Medical Association joins the show to talk about the importance of preventative care for our pets. Listen in as she explains why going to your veterinarian regularly can make all the difference in your pet’s health.

Then, veterinary parasitologist Dr. Byron Blagburn, Distinguished University Professor at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, tells us about a new protocol, called Double-Defense, that works towards protecting dogs from the bite of infected mosquitos, but also to prevent the dogs from being bitten in the first place.