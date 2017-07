× The Decline of the American Teenager’s Summer Job

Dave Plier and Roger Badesch talk about the teenager’s right of passage to get a summer job, the declining statistics and other teens who don’t let anything stand in their way to earn a paycheck.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3378579/3378579_2017-07-23-062319.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3