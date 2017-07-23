Safety Tips Both On & Off Campus, Artist Victor Mantañez and Estrella Negra
FRANKLY SPEAKING- Personal Safety expert David Nance
Back to school campus safety stories- SABRE is the world-renowned personal safety product brand, specializing in products such as pepper sprays/gels, personal alarms, stun guns, wireless home/apartment alarms and more.
Safety tips both on and off campus- SABRE has also launched a Scholarship sweepstakes and will be giving away $15,000 in scholarship money to one lucky student.
Artist- Victor Manuel Montanez
Has been involved in the Chicago cultural scene since the mid 1980’s and before that in East LA’s Boyle Heights artist community. In Chicago, his gallery hosted the longest running Latino art walk, Pilsen Open Studios’ after party in 2011 and 2012 in the historic APO building.
Estrella Negra Restaurant– Summer Cocktails
This is one of the places where they sell Victor Manuel’s art. Each table, each wall and every area is full of art. The mosaic floor is something that catches your eye.
Sampling: Mezcal Mule, Lengua de Diablo (Devil’s tongue) and Blue Cancun.