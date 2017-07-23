A sign warning of a photo-enforced red light camera hangs on a pole near an intersection Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in St. Louis. The future of red light cameras in Missouri communities is in jeopardy after a state appeals court panel ruled this week that most municipal ordinances governing the cameras are unenforceable, an attorney for plaintiffs in a suburban St. Louis case said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Red Light, Green Light: Chicago Drivers Cashing In On Red Light Ticket Lawsuit
A sign warning of a photo-enforced red light camera hangs on a pole near an intersection Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in St. Louis. The future of red light cameras in Missouri communities is in jeopardy after a state appeals court panel ruled this week that most municipal ordinances governing the cameras are unenforceable, an attorney for plaintiffs in a suburban St. Louis case said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The Chicago Tribune’s John Byrne joins Brian Noonan, in for Dean Richards, to talk about the latest between Chicago and red-light cameras and how the city agreed to a $38.75 million settlement in the red-light ticket lawsuit. Listen to find out if you’re eligible for a payment.