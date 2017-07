× Patrick Sharp: “I’m feeling healthy and as strong as ever”

Returning hero Patrick Sharp joins Mark Carman, Harry Teinowitz and Troy Murray live from the 2017 Blackhawks Convention. He talks about coming back to Chicago and how his talks with Brian Campbell helped convince him to sign with the Hawks, his goals coming off of a disappointing season in Dallas and rehabbing from offseason hip surgery, where he expects to fit in Joel Quenneville’s line configurations and more.