OTL #562: Analyzing CPD data, International Sketchers Symposium, The Secret History of Philip Cohran

Mike Stephen talks with Chicago Justice Project executive director Tracy Siska about his recent Freedom of Information Act filings with the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, the Chicago Police Department, and Mayor Emanuel’s office; checks in with Urban Sketchers Chicago co-administrator Wes Douglas to get a preview of the 8th International Urban Sketchers Symposium being held here in town; and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about visionary musician, inventor, composer, and educator Phil Cohran for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we play a voicemail from #1 OTL fan Mrs. Stephen… who’s concerned about the news that producer Andy Hermann is moving! This week’s local music is provided by The Rubs.

