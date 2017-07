× Mark Caro & Chris Jones Full Show 07/23/17

Mark Caro and Chris Jones are joined by Erik Jensen the co-writer and actor who plays Lester Bangs in “How To Be a Rock Critic” at Steppenwolf, Music Box projectionist Rebecca Lyon and technical director Julian Antos stop by to talk about ‘Dunkirk’ and Julianne Wick Davis composer of ‘TREVOR the Musical’ tells us more about the show.

