How Home Care Service Cuts Could Mean Less Help For Illinois Seniors

State Rep. Anna Moeller stops by the studio. She’s just been appointed to the state Community Care Program Services Task Force and has been active on the issue of the Rauner administration trying to shift some seniors who need in-home care to a new program. Listen in as Moeller explains what Rauner’s proposed cut to seniors’ in-home care could mean for eldery community and more.

