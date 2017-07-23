FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters in Springfield, Ill. Rauner sent two clear signals when he dumped $50 million into his campaign fund: The 2018 race for Illinois governor will be a rough one, and the contest starts now. What's still unknown is which Democrats will try to unseat the multimillionaire former businessman. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Costly Battlegrounds: Illinois Race For Governor
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters in Springfield, Ill. Rauner sent two clear signals when he dumped $50 million into his campaign fund: The 2018 race for Illinois governor will be a rough one, and the contest starts now. What's still unknown is which Democrats will try to unseat the multimillionaire former businessman. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Redfield will talk about the latest campaign funding reports filed by the candidates and see what they tell us at this stage of the governor campaign.
*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*