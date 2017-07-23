× Costly Battlegrounds: Illinois Race For Governor

Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Redfield will talk about the latest campaign funding reports filed by the candidates and see what they tell us at this stage of the governor campaign.

