Chicago's New Love For Poké With Aloha Poké Co.'s Zach Friedlander

Owner and Founder of Aloha Poké Co. Zach Friedlander joins Brian Noonan, in for Dean Richards, to talk about the latest Chicago food craze; Poké. They talk about the history of the dish that came from the streets of Hawaii and are now a delicious must-have for Chicagoans.