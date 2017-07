× Chicago’s Lost Amusement: Kiddieland, Dispensa’s Kiddie Kingdom, The Chicago Stadium, The Playboy Club, Mill Run Playhouse, Aladdin’s Castle

Dave welcomes Craig Locaciato from craigslostchicago.com to talk about Chicago’s Lost Amusement that we grew up with including Kiddieland, Dispensa’s Kiddie Kingdom, The Mill Run Theater, The Spindle, the Axle Roller Rink, Poplar Creek, drive-in’s and more.

