× Brian Noonan Show 7/16/17: Jonathan Pritchard talks being a mentalist

Brian and the crew debate whether a hot dog is a sandwich, and Jonathan Pritchard stops by the studio to talk mentalism and more.

To kick off the show, Brian talks about some of the latest antics from five-year-olds that he’s been interacting with over the last few weeks, including how he dealt with certain “meltdown” stories. He also draws some interesting parallels between his experience with kids and his interactions with adults every day.

Brian and the crew then debate the issue of whether a hot dog is a sandwich. Roger Badesch in the newsroom insists that a hot dog is in fact a sandwich, while Brian and his producer, Cody Gough, vehemently disagree. Hear Brian resolve the debate once and for all by reading an official statement from the experts!

Then, mentalist and consultant Jonathan Pritchard from LikeAMindReader.com joins Brian in-studio to talk about his career performing “mind reading” tricks (and how he learned his skills). After discussing his craft and a little background on magic and mentalism, Jonathan performs a trick with the help of newsman Roger Badesch and a couple of WGN Radio listeners, leaving Brian completely stumped. Listen to hear the shock in the crew’s voice as they are tricked first-hand!

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti discusses the latest legal news, including the latest on OJ Simpson, and answers questions from listeners.

Editor’s note: Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, recently launched a new podcast called the Curiosity Podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Google Play Music, or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast player. Check it out, and if you love it, then please consider leaving a review.