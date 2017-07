× Bob Schwartz, VP of Vienna Beef: National Hot Dog Month, Chicago Style or Bust

To celebrate ‘National Hot Dog Month’, Bob Schwartz, Vice President of Chicago-based Vienna Beef and author of ’Never Put Ketchup on a Hot Dog’ talks to Dave about the sausage company’s history, trivia and the most iconic neighborhood stands that proudly display the Vienna name.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3378581/3378581_2017-07-23-063321.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3