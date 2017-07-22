This Wednesday, March 22, 2017, photo shows the Google Maps app on a smartphone, in New York. Google is enabling users of its digital mapping service to allow their movements to be tracked by friends and family in the latest test of how much privacy people are willing to sacrifice in an era of rampant sharing. The location-monitoring feature will begin rolling out Wednesday in an update to the Google Maps mobile app that’s already on most of the world’s smartphones. It will also be available on personal computers. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Taking Tech On The Road: 7 Best Road Trip Apps With Jasmine Vaughn-Hall
This Wednesday, March 22, 2017, photo shows the Google Maps app on a smartphone, in New York. Google is enabling users of its digital mapping service to allow their movements to be tracked by friends and family in the latest test of how much privacy people are willing to sacrifice in an era of rampant sharing. The location-monitoring feature will begin rolling out Wednesday in an update to the Google Maps mobile app that’s already on most of the world’s smartphones. It will also be available on personal computers. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Writer Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins Dane Neal to talk about the best apps you need to make the best summer road trip even better! While some want to disconnect from technology while taking a trip, Jasmine gives you some of the best advice on which apps to use to make your road trip much smoother and more fun!