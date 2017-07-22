× Startup Showcase: The Future Of Media And Sean Froelich LIVE from Comicon

Today on the show, Scott covers a whole host of topics, featuring the next digital path for local news, online catfishing, Chicago as a tech hub with Spothero’s latest receipt of $30 million dollars and talks about Technori’s upcoming Technori Legends event August 1st.

Sean Froelich of The Feed then joins Scott LIVE from Comicon to talk about the excitement at this year’s event and they discuss the future of media and tech, a major theme at this year’s Comicon.